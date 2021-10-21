Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Target Price at $10.64

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.64.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $41.77. 155,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,413,938. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

