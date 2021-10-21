Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $276,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.