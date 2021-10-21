Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 89,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MET stock opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

