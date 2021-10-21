14,453 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE IFS opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

