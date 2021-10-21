Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 819,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $228.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

