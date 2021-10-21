Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 52,918 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $175,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $149.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

