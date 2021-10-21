Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $1.96 Million Position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IACC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,070,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,282,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IACC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

