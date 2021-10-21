MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 13,727 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $647,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ stock opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.