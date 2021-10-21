Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $297.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

