MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 41,794 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $71.39 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

