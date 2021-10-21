Sabby Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Sabby Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC’s holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.58. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

