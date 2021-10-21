Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Position Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBSM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period.

Shares of PBSM opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

