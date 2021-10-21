First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after acquiring an additional 343,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 754,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 202,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $48.40 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

