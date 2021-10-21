First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $178.43.

