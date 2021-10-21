Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.21 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

