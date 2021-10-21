Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,254,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

IRM stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.