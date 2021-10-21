Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,703 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 523,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,414,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

