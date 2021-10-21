Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.52. 6,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

