Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $88,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.84. 3,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,857. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

