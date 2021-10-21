Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $12.94 on Thursday, reaching $101.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

