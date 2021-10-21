Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,833.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,086,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,715. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $103.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.