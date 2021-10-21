34,426 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,504. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

