LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.75-5.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.96 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $133.08 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.92. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

