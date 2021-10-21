KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$8.20 on Monday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

