Innovative Portfolios Invests $301,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Innovative Portfolios purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Donaldson comprises 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 327,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,838. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

