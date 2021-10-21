Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

OTCMKTS HMSNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,559. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.