Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.75 ($4.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

