Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $59.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

