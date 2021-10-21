Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Model Performance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Shares of MPACU opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Model Performance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

