Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Announces Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XM stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.08. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

