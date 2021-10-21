Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $65.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

