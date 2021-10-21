ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABB opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABB stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of ABB worth $63,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

