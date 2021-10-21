Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

