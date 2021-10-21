Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $67.56 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.38% of Ally Financial worth $67,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.