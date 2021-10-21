Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,468 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Hologic worth $64,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

