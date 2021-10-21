Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Shares of DNAC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

