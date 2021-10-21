Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $4,052,000.

NLITU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

