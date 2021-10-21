Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of WGO opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 317.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $4,612,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

