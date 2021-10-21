Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 107,746 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $52,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

EGO stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

