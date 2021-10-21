Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $76,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,619,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,087 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $23,642,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $24,988,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.