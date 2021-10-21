Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 17.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Workday by 82.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 28.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.26 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

