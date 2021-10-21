Prudential PLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

