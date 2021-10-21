Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 345,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Crocs worth $55,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $135.93 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

