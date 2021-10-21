International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

