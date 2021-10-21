Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $453.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

