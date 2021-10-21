Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $368.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

