Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Okta comprises 4.9% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Okta by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,595,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.24. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,888 shares of company stock valued at $35,534,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.