Royal Bank of Canada Increases Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $91.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.90. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

