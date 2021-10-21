69,663 Shares in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FLQS stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.