Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.2% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,691,830 shares of company stock worth $397,338,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

